Pastrana called Petro a “liar” for declaring himself an “environmental leader”

Since Monday, April 17, President Gustavo Petro has been making a visit to the United States, in which he will address important issues on the international agenda and that country’s relations with Colombia in an important meeting with his counterpart Joe Biden; just as he did on Monday in front of the UN forum. However; The visit of the Colombian president to that country has not gone down well with other politicians in the country.

This is the case of former President Andrés Pastrana, who, before Gustavo Petro’s trip to the North American country, sent a harsh letter addressed to US President Joe Biden, in which he made clear the reproaches and differences he has with the current Colombian president and told him that “Petro’s Colombia is a chaos of public order and crime.”

After Gustavo Petro’s speech at the UN forum talking about peace and climate change, once again the former Conservative president lashed out at the first left-wing president of Colombia. He did so in statements that he gave to the radio station La FM on the morning of Tuesday, April 18, where he assured that Petro was lying when he presented himself before the UN as an environmental leader.

“Petro lies to the world when he says that he is the environmental leader,” were the assertions of former President Pastrana, reacting to Gustavo Petro’s speech before the United Nations. It should be remembered that, in the midst of his intervention at the UN forum, the Colombian president pointed out that countries should not use war to ignore the seriousness of climate change.

President Petro pointed out to the countries gathered at the UN that “in my opinion, the world discussion is moving away from the central core of the problem and is looking for make-up. Sure, a world of powerful countries that are dedicated to war, how are they going to dedicate themselves to life and to save humanity from the climate crisis. The war has given the option to escape from the solutions implied by the climate crisis”.

According to former President Andrés Pastrana, Gustavo Petro’s statements before the UN and the key issues he plans to discuss next Thursday, April 20, with President Joe Biden do not correspond to the current situation in Colombia. “How does Petro propose, from the country’s prisons, issues of non-extradition and he is going to speak to the US?” Questioned the Colombian politician on the aforementioned station.

The claims of Andrés Pastrana for the next meeting of Gustavo Petro with Joe Biden

Precisely, one of the issues that the former conservative president has criticized the most and that he expresses in his letter addressed to Joe Biden is that, in his opinion, Gustavo Petro could not speak with his American counterpart about the fight against drugs, since during the eight months The government that has been in power has not seen progress in the attack on illicit crops and supposedly even reached agreements with drug traffickers to reduce sentences and not extradite.

“Since his presidential campaign, the president today promised heaven and earth to drug traffickers and agreed to votes with the most dense political corruption,” Pastrana said in his letter to Joe Biden and added that “Colombia is a sea of ​​cocaine. This year, the Petro government has not eradicated a single one of the 300,000 hectares in production”.

He also stated that, contrary to what was expected, during the Petro Government the industrial production of cocaine has presented an “unprecedented” increase. In the midst of his dialogue with La FM, Andrés Pastrana also pointed out that his letter is of vital importance for the Republicans of that country who do not agree with Gustavo Petro’s policy and pointed out that “I am sure that Biden is not going to be fooled because he knows Colombia very well”. with Infobae

Related