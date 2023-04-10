This week the political news in Cali will be covered by the visit of former president Andrés Pastrana to the city.

The former conservative president will be Tuesday and Wednesday in the capital of Valle del Cauca, to meet with political leaders and businessmen, with whom he will discuss the formation of lists for his recently revived party, the Nueva Fuerza Democrática, to the Cali Council and the Assembly Departmental.

Pastrana will have a private agenda on Tuesday and on Wednesday he will offer a press conference at the Marriot Hotel -at 9:00 AM- and later he will give a conference at 10:30 AM on Calle 7 # 22-91, in the Alameda neighborhood.

The place where Andrés Pastrana will give the conference is news, since it is the headquarters of the Social Force, the political organization led by former Governor Ubeimar Delgado.

The fact that Pastrana presides over an event at the Delgado headquarters inevitably leads to asking the following question:

Is it possible that the candidates of the ex-governor’s movement for the Cali Council and the Valle Assembly for next October’s elections will not register on the Conservative Party lists but on those of the Nueva Fuerza Democrática?

What is known so far is that Ubeimar Delgado and his team are seeking agreements to stay within the Conservative Party, but the possibility of migrating to the New Democratic Force is not ruled out.

As will be remembered, the former congressman from Caldas Omar Yepes, very close to the former governor of Valle del Cauca, has already taken the step and resigned from the Conservative Party for disagreeing with the group’s entry into the coalition that supports the government of President Gustavo Petro.

Due to the turncoat of several of its main leaders, in the elections last March the Valle del Cauca conservatism was left without representation in the Congress of the Republic, and if the Social Force decided to go with its candidates to the party of Andrés Pastrana, the conservative lists the Cali Council and the Valle Assembly would be in serious trouble.

* * *

Graffiti learned that, in addition to the possibility of joining a coalition with the National Salvation movement, talks are advanced for the New Democratic Force to present joint lists with the Democratic Center.

As Vicky Dávila would say: the political thing is moving!

