Pat Jharka Mosam, former provincial minister’s announcement to leave PTI

Friday, May 19, 2023, 3:48 p.m

Peshawar: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader and former provincial minister Iqbal Wazir has also separated from the party.

While giving a press conference in Peshawar, Iqbal Wazir said that I announce to leave the party without any pressure, I have proved my loyalty to the party at every opportunity, I will not join any other party.

He said that on May 9, heartbreaking incidents took place in the country, PTI workers’ attacks on state institutions are condemnable.

It should be remembered that Iqbal Wazir was elected member of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from North Waziristan.