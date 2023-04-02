Electronic science – written by Dr. Sheikh Al-Nama Larbas Sheikh Maa Al-Ainin It is no secret to the follower of international affairs about the past incidents, which many regimes and peoples went through, in terms of oppression, persecution and colonialism, and this is the case with regard to Europe, where this continent suffered from the tragedies of wars terribly in different periods of its history, such as the Spanish and Austrian civil wars, and a series of The religious wars in Europe in the 16th, 17th and early 18th centuries, as well as the First and Second World Wars.

After a period of time, and in order to preserve peace and democracy and improve cooperation between European countries, the human conscience spoke and the people of bright minds emerged, and a European Union was established that adopts the foregoing.

And here is the Union winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2012 through the common foreign and security policy developed by this Union.

Not far from Europe and miles away from the state of Spain lies the Kingdom of Morocco, which has been influenced and affected by this climate close to it, as the hand of colonialism extended to this country on the part of France, especially Spain, which colonized vast lands of this kingdom north and south.

Foreign and Moroccan historians have documented several visits by Spanish explorers and merchants to the southern provinces of Morocco in the year 1885 AD, including the memoirs of Emilio Bonelli, as well as Sheikh Maa al-Aynin who documented a battle fought by the sons of the southern provinces from all the desert tribes on March 9 of the year 1885 AD, in a book entitled: Guidance from Hari in the matter of the Christians.” He said in his speech, and he was at that time the caliph of Sultan Hassan I from the Souss desert to the Senegal River: “Look at the matter of these Christians, if their departure from the sea was with the permission of Sultan Hassan the First, then hearing and obedience, and if their exit was with a covenant of Another Muslim has a trick to ward off danger from Muslims, so it is a blessing, except that the Sultan must be informed of this matter.

And the presence of the Spaniards in this region continued until about the year 1916 AD in a building in Dakhla known as: EL FUERTE as a center for commercial exchange until the protection treaty was signed.

At that time, Sidi Ifni and the Sahara became part of the Spanish colonization, and despite the Spanish protection, there were vital aspects belonging to the Sultan of Morocco, as Sheikh Muhammad Al-Aghdaf bin Sheikh Maa Al-Ainin was appointed as the successor to the Sultan’s successor in the northern regions, Moulay Al-Hassan bin Al-Mahdi, as the decisions related to the affairs of the judiciary, education and religion were issued in the name of Sultan of Morocco.

Among the events that had a special character in the conscience of Moroccans was the exile of the late King Mohammed V, the hero of liberation, and his royal family in the year 1953 AD. This event was like a thunderbolt for Moroccans from north to south, and from east to west. The Sahara obligated the prayer to be shortened until the return of the legitimate king of the country.

I have chosen, dear reader, to provide you with fragments of the important historical events known to these regions of the happy kingdom, and the historical relationship that binds Spain to this region. Spanish: Pedro Sanchez states that Morocco and Spain share the ambition to move towards a new stage.

A new stage with cultural, political and economic dimensions, uniting two states that represent one of the finest human civilizations known to the globe, and this nobility was manifested to the whole world in the civilized manner in which the two parties dealt in the Green March, where the two sides demonstrated the supremacy of the word peace and peace instead of killing and destruction, and this The march is being continued by King Mohammed VI of the country by building bridges of friendship, love and brotherhood between the two peoples.

His Majesty has repeatedly expressed the importance of strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and anchoring them in the port of brotherhood and prosperity, as this was evident in the interview conducted with His Majesty by the Spanish newspaper “El Pais” in 2013, where His Majesty expressed the values ​​of humanity, tolerance and a forward-looking vision for the future. In his answer about Spain in the national issue:

“I have spoken about this issue several times with successive Spanish governments, and I have discussed with them that Spain be our partner in the solution to the problem of the Sahara, taking into consideration that this soil is Moroccan.” the desert”.

This message, which expresses the sentiments of all Moroccans, was picked up by the Sanchez government and realized that the future of strategic bilateral relations can only be built on the basis of legitimacy and realism.

His Majesty reaffirms this in his speech to his people on the occasion of the 68th anniversary of the revolution of the king and the people: “It is true that these relations have recently gone through an unprecedented crisis that strongly shook mutual trust and raised questions about their fate, but Morocco nevertheless worked with the Spanish side with complete calm, clarity and responsibility.” .

It is said: Patience is a legitimate father of victory, so the crisis ends after it intensified, and His Majesty declares Morocco’s intention to continue working with the Spanish government in order to launch a new, unprecedented phase in the framework of bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries.

Yes, it is a new phase passing through a bridge based on rational reconciliation that addresses the sound mind that looks at the future of the two peoples with wisdom and insight, aware of the common destiny, so that the Mediterranean surroundings will be a common place to build a common future, in which the Kingdom of Morocco and the Kingdom of Spain will be a model that inspires other peoples and nations.

Finally, I conclude with the announcement of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco’s candidacy jointly with Spain and Portugal to organize the World Cup: 2030 AD, which will embody the highest meanings of convergence around the best of this or that side, and bear witness to the concerted efforts of genius, creativity, and the integration of experiences and capabilities, which is what we hope for. Acceptance and success to be an example for future generations in the unity of nations and civilizations.