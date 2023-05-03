PATIENTS TO THE BEATS IN THE HEIGHT OF THE EMERGENCY ROOM « cde News

CHORE (Special Envoy). The event occurred in the early hours of this Monday at the Choré Health Center, department of San Pedro, where two people physically assaulted each other on public roads. At the time of the healing procedure, the aggressor appears and they decided to continue the fight in the emergency room of the Choré Health Center. The situation endangered staff in white and other patients.

Both apparently in an ethyl state, causing one of the doors to fall and one of the graduates who was in the place being injured.

The doctor maintained that fortunately no equipment was damaged and regretted the lack of responses to the notes that were repeatedly sent requesting police protection, especially at night and on weekends, which are the times when the greatest inconveniences occur. .

He also commented that the fight ended when the victim’s relatives intervened, who removed the aggressor from the health facility.

Misfits! 😤 📌 Unknown persons entered and beat themselves up in the emergency service of the Choré Hospital. 🗣️ “A graduate received blows when she tried to separate them. The two men fought over who played the music louder”, Dr. Abel Benítez, doctor#NPY pic.twitter.com/IU1HgH0qjO — NPY Oficial (@npyoficial) May 1, 2023

Fight moved to a Choré Hospital 😱🤦🏻 ♂️ ▶️ In the early hours of this Monday, two people staged a fight inside the emergency room of the Assistance Center.#650AM pic.twitter.com/gAde4hUeHy — Radio Uno 650 AM (@UNO650AM) May 1, 2023

