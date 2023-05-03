Home » PATIENTS TO THE BEATS IN THE HEIGHT OF THE EMERGENCY ROOM « cde News
PATIENTS TO THE BEATS IN THE HEIGHT OF THE EMERGENCY ROOM

PATIENTS TO THE BEATS IN THE HEIGHT OF THE EMERGENCY ROOM

CHORE (Special Envoy). The event occurred in the early hours of this Monday at the Choré Health Center, department of San Pedro, where two people physically assaulted each other on public roads. At the time of the healing procedure, the aggressor appears and they decided to continue the fight in the emergency room of the Choré Health Center. The situation endangered staff in white and other patients.

Both apparently in an ethyl state, causing one of the doors to fall and one of the graduates who was in the place being injured.

The doctor maintained that fortunately no equipment was damaged and regretted the lack of responses to the notes that were repeatedly sent requesting police protection, especially at night and on weekends, which are the times when the greatest inconveniences occur. .

He also commented that the fight ended when the victim’s relatives intervened, who removed the aggressor from the health facility.

