Patients who died in hospice, prosecutors order 16 exhumations – Puglia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FOGGIA, 26 APR – The Public Prosecutor of Foggia has ordered the exhumation of the bodies of 16 hospitalized patients who died in the hospice of Torremaggiore (Foggia) between 14 November 2022 and 16 February 2023. The hypothesis is that the in-patients have died after administration of a midazolam-based drug. The Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered – according to what is known – the autopsy and the toxicological examination. The first exhumations took place on Monday. The crime of voluntary homicide against an employee of the same structure is hypothesized. This is learned from investigative sources. The investigations are coordinated by the prosecutor Ludovico Vaccaro and the prosecutor Antonella Giampetruzzi.



“We are confident in the work of the Judiciary to which, as usual, we have offered and offer the most complete availability, also for the purpose of searching for the truth for the good of the community and of the families involved in the case”. This was stated by the ASL of Foggia with reference to the ongoing investigations “on the death of some patients of the Torremaggiore Hospice”.



The Local Health Authority – says the note – “is in progress with all the procedures useful for the protection of patients and employees”. (HANDLE).

