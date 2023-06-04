Patillal aqueduct would have been vandalized

Part of the Patillal aqueduct network, Valledupar corregimiento, would have been “vandalized”, as reported by the candidate for Mayor, Camilo Quiroz, who was part of the structuring of the optimization project from the Ministry of Housing, City and Territory.

“You cannot present what you are seeing, that they vandalize the work, that they clog the pipes,” Quiroz expressed through a video posted on his Twitter account.

#OJO Despite the fact that the Patillal aqueduct is almost finished, there are problems with the community that are even leading to vandalization. Mayor @MelloCastroG involve the community in this, the project is theirs, avoid misinformation! pic.twitter.com/FwI0yey4Aa — Camilo Quiroz H. (@camiloquirozh) June 2, 2023

The former official assured that the project would be 98% complete, “but if the community doesn’t feel like theirs, it won’t work”, added.

VANDALISM?

Through a video, a citizen recorded the damage: “They cut the tube attached to the bell, that is, they screwed up the tube, they took it away, and they threw pure stone into the ditch.”

Furthermore, the man claimed that “So they don’t uncover the valve, they poured cement over it,” according to him, the authors of the destruction “They don’t want the people.”

OPTIMIZATION WORKS

The public company Aguas del Cesar is finishing the optimization works of this aqueduct. The entity’s manager, Lina Prado, told EL PILÓN that the damage would have been done to the old pipe, which allows the operation of the one that was installed within the system.

Last March, Prado assured this publishing house that the new aqueduct was 70% complete and that it would be delivered in April.

Lea: The Attorney General’s Office investigates the manager and another director of Aguas del Cesar

THE CONSORTIUM

After the damage, the official said that they were repairing the pipeline to start the tests because the work would be delivered at the end of June, which shows an extension to the contract.

The optimization of the Patillal aqueduct would be ready at the end of June. / PHOTO: COURTESY.



The Construaguas consortium is the executor of the aqueduct, between the builder and the inspectorate there is an investment of more than $10,400 million that comes from the Organ of the General System of Royalties (SGR) to implement the Peace Agreement.

In May of this year, the local press reported complaints from some patillaleros, who allegedly expressed irregularities in the execution of the contract.

By Editorial EL PILÓN.