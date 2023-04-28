Home » Patriaqueridista candidate for deputy proposes to target education and job generation
Patriaqueridista candidate for deputy proposes to target education and job generation

by admin
Patriaqueridista candidate for deputy proposes to target education and job generation
José Ayala Cambra, candidate for deputy.

The candidate for deputy for the Patria Querida party, José Ayala Cambra, is running to occupy a seat in the Lower House in the upcoming elections on Sunday, April 30.

The proposals of the candidate for the Diputación focus mainly on two axes: education and job creation, and he asks for the support of the voters for him and for the other Patria Querida candidates, for senator, Mario Paz Castaing and Stephan Rasmussen.

Ayala Cambra invites voters to see their proposals, resume and work testimony on the website: http://www.ayalacambra.com.py

