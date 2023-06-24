Patriotas, champion of the Colombian B league

Llaneros hosted Patriotas in the second leg of the BetPlay Tournament final at the Bello Horizonte stadium in Villavicencio. The locals had to overcome a 1-0 deficit after the game at the La Independencia de Tunja stadium where the Boyacenses finished with the advantage.

The first half was highly dominated by Llaneros, Jersson González’s team needed the result and, therefore, they came out with intensity to try to score a goal quickly. He had several options to go ahead, but goalkeeper Sergio Román was attentive.

Llaneros tried through Harold Reina, Bryan Ureña and Néider Ospina who had risky approaches, but their shots went wide and they could not celebrate in the first half that ended tied at zero goals.

Second half: Patriots champion

In the second half, Llaneros came out with the same idea of ​​attacking, taking away space from Patriotas and going for the goal that was elusive in the first half. However, the visitors knew how to stand up well on the field of play and did not allow so many arrivals.

Llaneros even tried it from medium distance and with a set ball, but their rival did not let those options become real danger plays in their goal. Despite possession, the locals lacked depth and solved the problem that the Boyacenses gave them with their low block.

Time passed and Llaneros became desperate for not being able to get the goal and this led him to lose the ball easily and get messy, especially in the middle of the field where he could not find solutions to enter his rival’s defensive game.

With this result, Patriotas was crowned champion of the first half of the BetPlay Tournament and now they will have to wait for a rival that will be the team that wins the second half. If it is the same Patriotas, he will be promoted directly, if not, he will have to dispute the absolute title of 2023 with the second champion.

It is the second time that the Tunja team has won a semi-annual tournament in the second division. The first time was in the 2011-I season, the year in which he lost the final for promotion with Deportivo Pasto. Later, they managed to reach A after defeating América de Cali in the promotion.

