IVREA. Patrizia Mazzoni Bomben is the new president of the Ivrea Lions Club. The handover at the helm of the historic and prestigious Ivrea institution took place in recent days. Mazzoni Bomben succeeds Dario Vineis who, as usual, at the beginning of July took up the position of past president, as happens to all presidents at the end of their mandate.

The newly elected president, who in the course of the convivial has anticipated some of the activities, both cultural and social, that the Club intends to carry out in the social year 2022-23, will be joined by Roberto Battegazzorre (vice president), Roberto Berutti (secretary), Calogero Terranova (treasurer), Simone Ciochetto (master of ceremonies) and Paolo Billia (censor).

This too has been a difficult year for everyone but Lions have been able to adapt to the critical issues of the moment and to change, managing to serve others even in objectively complex situations. In particular, with the help to citizens in difficulty through donations to the Caritas diocesana and fundraising in favor of Ugi Ivrea (Italian parents’ union against child cancer) thanks to the benefit concert of the youth orchestra of the Giuseppe Verdi Conservatory in Turin, organized in collaboration with other Ivrea service associations.

The incoming president, in her short speech, called upon the members to commit themselves with the same enthusiasm and passion to help those on credit with life and announced a series of initiatives that will be formalized in subsequent meetings. Fresh from its first official engagement, the district congress that took place on Saturday 16 July in Turin, Mazzoni Bomben will be in Camogli on 16 August, on the occasion of the international recognition of dog loyalty. The Labrador Emma will be awarded, who performed an extraordinary feat last January: she saved her owner, Carmela Bernardo, who is blind, from the fire in her apartment in via Pistoni. Emma was given to the 72-year-old widow by the Lions Club International Guide Dog Service following the death of her previous four-legged guardian angel in 2016 from a tick bite. The Ivrea club contributes concretely to take care of it.