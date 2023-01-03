Listen to the audio version of the article

«Energy prices in Europe have fallen and not only due to the announcement of the price cap. It is likely that speculators are positioning themselves because they suspect the imminence of the possibility of an armistice between Russia and Ukraine. In such a context, the ECB should review its declared intention to proceed with a new rate increase as early as the beginning of the year”. The appeal comes from Antonio Patuelli, president of ABI, in an interview with Sole 24 Ore on newsstands on 3 January. “I state – declares the number 1 of the Banking Association – that I am always of the opinion illustrated by the governor Visco in September, when he urged not to take preconceived positions on rate increases but to evaluate each time”.

The mere decision to introduce a price cap on gas «has accentuated the reduction in prices. However, these had grown well before February 24, 2022 and the war in Ukraine, because the speculation came from the East. There were those who knew in Russia that war cadres were being prepared and those who knew, also in the West, thanks to satellite instruments that they warned the Ukrainians in advance of what was happening to them; all this has produced speculative operations, the effects of which were a disadvantage for the Europeans in terms of gas valuations. So the fact that the Europeans have given a strong signal has helped ease the pressure on the price. But we don’t know what speculators in recent days probably know or suspect. And that is that there are the conditions for peace».

All of this, according to Patuelli, “renders a different picture from the one that was analyzed by the central banks a few weeks ago, when in the span of hours, between 13 and 15 December, they decided on increases, 0.5% Fed and then 0.5% the ECB, which brought the Americans to 4.5% and the euro area to 2.5%. The change in the picture on the price of gas must be taken into account: the intention expressed by the ECB of a further increase in rates at the beginning of the year should be reviewed. In my opinion, we should think again before deciding: with the fall in the price of gas, the most decisive factor of inflation will contract and therefore we will need to be more cautious in raising rates».