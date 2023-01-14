Home News Paul Biya summons the electorate for the Senate elections of March 2023
President Paul Biya signed a decree this Friday, convening the electorate for the Senate elections on March 12, 2023.

Cameroon will organize during this year the third senatorial elections in its history, after those of 2013 and 2018.

The President of the Republic summoned the regional councilors and the municipal councilors with a view to electing the 70 senators.

These elections will take place on Sunday, March 12, 2023 in the 10 regions of Cameroon. Of the 100 members who make up the Senate, 30 are appointed ex officio by the President of the Republic.

Candidatures are submitted 15 days after the convocation of the electorate, therefore around February 10, 2023.

