The Oscar-winning director and screenwriter Paul Haggis stay free. The Court of Review of Lecce rejected the appeal of the Prosecutor of Brindisi against the revocation of the arrest of Haggis, under investigation for sexual violence and injuries on a 29-year-old Englishwoman. The Oscar winner, assisted by the lawyer Michele Laforgiawas held under house arrest from 19 June to 4 July.

Paul Haggis in the countryside in Puglia, released from prison after the rape allegations: “I’m fine and I will stay here until the decision of the Prosecutor” 07 July 2022



The alleged sexual abuse would have taken place – according to the alleged victim’s complaint and the accusatory reconstruction – from 12 to 15 June in a B&B in Ostuni where the director was supposed to participate in the Allora Fest film festival.

The director Haggis and the accuser, face to face for 8 hours: “Subjugated by him” by Lucia Portolano 01 July 2022



After a long probative incident in which the woman retraced the three days of alleged violence, the investigating judge had accepted the defense’s request, deeming the precautionary requirements ceased and also downsized the accusatory framework. The prosecutors then challenged the release, but today the Salento judges rejected their appeal.