Paul Mülleder picked up his golf club for the first time at the age of six, and now – at the age of 15 – he is already the national champion in the general class. Apparently with nerves of steel: “I don’t feel any pressure. The more people watching, the more it motivates me,” said the BORG student after his greatest success to date at the Metzenhof Golf Park in Kronstorf, where the talent of the GC Donau (Feldkirchen) ultimately prevailed in the spicy three-way jump-off.

