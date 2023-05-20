Home » Paula Elena’s incredible birthday party, ‘La Purry’ by Martín Elías Díaz
News

Paula Elena’s incredible birthday party, ‘La Purry’ by Martín Elías Díaz

by admin
Paula Elena’s incredible birthday party, ‘La Purry’ by Martín Elías Díaz

Through her social networks, Dayana Jaime, widow of the vallenato singer Martín Elías Díaz, shared images of the birthday celebration of her daughter Paula Elena Díaz, who this Sunday, May 21, turns 8 years old. However, they decided to advance the celebration to share with her friends and family.

Read also: “I do not live in competition”: Dayana Jaime spoke about Caya Varón and the image of Martín Elías

In videos and photographs published on Instagram, “Purry” can be seen enjoying with her schoolmates, friends from the group where she lives, and her brother Martín Elías Díaz Jr., who was not separated for a minute from her little sister.

Challenge games for children, recreations of the urban singers Karol G and Bad Bunny and different snack stations, including cholados, waffles, some sugar and sweets, were part of the party of the ‘Martinista’ darling.

Don’t stop reading: How does it sound? Son of Martín Elías dared to sing ranchera

With her tenderness, charisma and talent for singing, Paula Elena Díaz Jaime has stolen the hearts of her father’s followers.

See also  Attorney General's Office asks the Constitutional Court to strike down the law of 'total peace'

You may also like

Blockchain Technology Platform Bakkt Targets Europe Following MiCA...

Build a new platform to open up new...

Social and development fragility turns the city of...

From the pause… to the ceasefire

Lula-Modi meeting, focus on partnership, economy and Ukraine

In a match titled blood, Wydad reaches the...

Uribe opened the doors of the Party to...

Interoperability between the protocol systems of the PAs:...

The content of a Friday sermon on the...

Perspective. Gold rush ’emerges’ again in California

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy