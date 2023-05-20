Paula Elena’s incredible birthday party, ‘La Purry’ by Martín Elías Díaz

Through her social networks, Dayana Jaime, widow of the vallenato singer Martín Elías Díaz, shared images of the birthday celebration of her daughter Paula Elena Díaz, who this Sunday, May 21, turns 8 years old. However, they decided to advance the celebration to share with her friends and family.

In videos and photographs published on Instagram, “Purry” can be seen enjoying with her schoolmates, friends from the group where she lives, and her brother Martín Elías Díaz Jr., who was not separated for a minute from her little sister.

Challenge games for children, recreations of the urban singers Karol G and Bad Bunny and different snack stations, including cholados, waffles, some sugar and sweets, were part of the party of the ‘Martinista’ darling.

With her tenderness, charisma and talent for singing, Paula Elena Díaz Jaime has stolen the hearts of her father’s followers.