Paula was fired with honors

In the middle of a solemn religious ceremony and a street of honor, the Patrol Officer Paula Cristina Ortega, victim of a so-called ‘Pistol Plan’ of the Farc dissidents, was dismissed.

By: Andrea Ramirez.

With enormous sadness, hundreds of people from Neiva accompanied the Ortega Córdoba family, at the farewell to their daughter Paula Cristina, patrol officer attached to the Metropolitan Police and who was vilely murdered by men who apparently followed orders in a so-called ‘pistol plan’ announced by illegal armed groups at the national level.

Paula Cristina, they were only 28 years old, had been serving the institution for nearly 2 years, worked at the CAI Ipanema, where she enjoyed the affection and appreciation of the inhabitants of the Comuna Siete de Neiva, who remembered her as a woman cheerful, helpful and with a great vocation for his institution. She shows the solidarity of this community, she leaves as evidence the two candlelight days held in the Ipanema and Calixto Leyva neighborhoods, the latter where the unfortunate event occurred.

Ortega Córdoba, orphaned a little 8-year-old girl, who has found comfort in her maternal grandparents.

The murder of this young woman in uniform has caused a shock among all citizens, who loudly in sit-ins, candlelights and on social networks have demanded justice, fearing that the two men captured for these events will benefit from the Government’s policies. National.

The religious ceremony, in honor of the uniformed woman, was held at the Alianza Cristina church in the Altico neighborhood, there in the middle of a street of honor formed by policewomen, the coffin was received. The ceremony passed between words of comfort, resignation and accompaniment to the family. Finally, on the outskirts of the temple, General Tito Yesid Castellanos, deputy national director of the Police, delivered the Colombian flag to the parents of the uniformed woman, a rose to her mother and the police kepi to his father.

“We, as the parents of Paula Cristina, thank you from the bottom of our hearts, because it is not just us who are the police, but many people who still believe in us. We ask you to help us, to accompany us, we are more than the bad guys, we are going to get ahead, we are going to support the Police, we are going to be with the police because they are human beings, we think that we analyze things before acting, like a general said, we don’t kill from behind, cowards do that”, said the father of Patrol Boat Paula.

He added that “don’t leave us alone, don’t forget my daughter, because look, my daughter gave her life for the Police and the Police give her life for the community, I was a police officer, please don’t forget your police. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and may God bless you.”

After these moving words, the coffin of the patrol car began its journey to the Jardines El Paraíso cemetery, where it received its final resting place, in the middle of a private family ceremony.

