Paulina Vega is one of the most beautiful women not only in the history of Colombia but also in the world, as the Barranquilla woman managed to become Miss Universe years ago, winning the important international beauty pageant and leaving the name of the country very high.

The truth is that the model, who is very active on social networks, recently shared a memory that not only moved all her millions of followers but also showed that she had always had the bearing of a queen.

It was a video where Paulina Vega appears as just a little girl practicing for the great party in the Colombian Caribbean:

“Practicing for Carnival. Valeria, will you accompany me to the next one, ”wrote the coastal woman on her Instagram account.

Also read: Shower of compliments to Luisa Fernanda W

Besides: Who is Natalia de Castro, queen of the Carnival of Barranquilla 2023?

The publication immediately aroused all kinds of reactions and comments among Internet users who did not stop sending compliments to Paulina.

“Barranquilla wants to see you”, “Barranquilla awaits you, so you can enjoy it and dance it as it is!”, “The best”, “Divine”, “Since I was little, look at that great body”, “Gee, genetics is a powerful thing ”, “Mija, but we danced well”, “That great body of yours is from the factory”, were some of the comments left by Internet users in the video that would have been recorded on May 2, 1999, that is, when the former Miss Universe was 6 years.