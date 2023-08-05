Home » Paulo Autori prepares his arrival in historic Brazil
The experienced coach Paulo Autuori will be the new coordinator of Cruzeiro, with whom as coach won the 1997 Copa Libertadores, the Brazilian team announced this Friday.

Autuori will coordinate all Cruzeiro teams, from sub’14s to professionals, both male and female, according to the club’s executive director, Pedro Martins.

According to Martins, former soccer player Paulo André, who was temporarily in charge, will dedicate himself only to these functions with Valladolid, a Spanish team that, like Cruzeiro, has Ronaldo Nazário as its main shareholder.

For Martins, the arrival of the 66-year-old coach, who led the team in 1997, 2000 and 2008, came about for the “It is necessary to make the entire sports strategy operational” and a “figure” like Autuori’s, with a history within the club, “will be essential.”

The coach of Cruzeiro, tenth in the Brazilian league with 23 points, twenty behind the leader Botafogo, is the Portuguese Pepa.

