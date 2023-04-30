Paulo Duarte, the coach talks again about Tchakéi Marouf and his team

The national coach Paulo Duarte was this Saturday in the program “Saturday Sport” on Sport fm radio. He took the opportunity to come back to the Tchakéi Marouf case and what his team is missing.

A month after the double confrontation between Togo and Burkina-Faso counting for the 3rd and 4th day of the CAN 2023 qualifiers, Paulo Duarte, coach of the Éperviers du Togo, made a media outing on April 29 and spoke about what is missing. his team <<We’ll work, there’s no other way, work on finishing yet ›› said Duarte. He then returned to the absence and importance of Tchakei Marouf in his workforce ‹‹Marouf is not an essential player for this team. Marouf has no place in this eleven ››. Underlined the national coach of Togo’s sparrowhawks.