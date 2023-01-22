The project contemplates the paving of 5,490 square meters of road, installation of 1,243 linear meters of sewerage and 1,439 linear meters of aqueduct.

The execution of the construction work of the ring road of November 11, led by the district administration, is advancing at a 31%With this work, the schedule established in the project is launched, built 120 m2 of rigid pavement1,410 m2 of fluid concrete and 930 linear meters of sanitary sewer pipes have been installed, 95 records and 15 manholes. Likewise, they have installed 439 linear meters of aqueduct that will improve the supply of drinking water service in this sector to the east of the city.

Workers paving the ring road on November 11.

This was verified by the mayor Virna Johnson during her visit to inspect the work, which is carried out by the Sustainable Urban Development and Renewal Company of Santa Marta, Edus, included in the ambitious ‘Malla Vial’ program, which aims to improve mobility in the District.

“On November 11 we are improving mobility, the quality of life of more than 5 thousand inhabitants that they will benefit from new aqueduct and sewage pipes,” said Mayor Virna Johnson.

The work includes the routes of the carrera 70 from 30th to 35th street; Calle 35 between Carreras 70 and 76; like the 76 race from 30th to 35th street, where they will also be recovered 2,400 square meters of public space.

This work will contribute to the supply of drinking water, facilitates the evacuation of rainwater, prevents flooding and will have a positive impact on neighborhoods. November 11, October 20, María Cecilia, Yucal, Nueva Colombia and Monterrey, sectors vulnerable to flooding.