Paving of 1.7 urban kilometers begins in Tamalameque

The floods suffered by the population of the El Cerezal and Las Delicias neighborhoods after the rains that fell on the municipality of Tamalameque due to the lack of paved streets, will be history of the past with the beginning of the paving of 1.7 kilometers of road. Work advanced by the Government of Cesar.

Naidalith Florián said that in the more than 19 years that she has lived in El Cerezal, she has had to carry children and the elderly on her back so that their feet do not touch the water that stagnates in the neighborhood due to the lack of pavement, “that It affects us because when we leave we have to impregnate ourselves with those waters. That is why today we thank God, the mayor and the governor of Cesar for this paving. I feel immense joy because we will finally be able to see our paved street”.

Something similar commented María José Galván, a neighbor of Naidalith, “there have been diseases in children and the elderly, proliferation of pests, snakes appear in vacant lots. That is why I thank the Mayor’s Office and the Governor’s Office for taking action on the paving issue.”

Governor Andrés Meza Araujo explained that the more than 1,700 linear meters that will be paved will have platforms and curbs.

«El Cerezal is the oldest neighborhood in this municipality, it was waiting for its paving to dignify the quality of life of the population, value homes and improve aspects such as recreation and security. We hope to come and inaugurate in the coming months,” the president emphasized.

For his part, Luis Hernando Lascarro, mayor of Tamalameque, indicated that the investments of the Government of Cesar in his municipality have become historical events, such as the construction of the two modules of the Educational Infrastructure Plan, of the Ana María and well parks. El Machín, the gasification of corregimientos such as Pasacorriendo and Brisas, among others.

In the urban paving of 1.7 kilometers in Tamalameque, the Government of Cesar invests $3,264 million, it will be in rigid concrete, which will improve vehicular and pedestrian mobility. The impact of this work will be evident in the savings in fuel costs and travel times, as well as in the decrease in the frequency of maintenance of the vehicles that transit there.

Related