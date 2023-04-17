Home » Paving progresses in the industrial zone of the Olympic Village
News

Paving progresses in the industrial zone of the Olympic Village

by admin
Paving progresses in the industrial zone of the Olympic Village

The city of Pereira continues to advance in terms of road infrastructure; Currently, the Infrastructure Secretariat is advancing in the improvement of the industrial zone of the Olympic Village. With an investment of $1,700 million, the paving of a road corridor consisting of approximately 400 meters is being carried out. The paving of this corridor […]

See also  Analysis of Xi Jinping’s Anti-corruption "Twenty Years Backward Investigation": Layout for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China | The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China |

You may also like

Create a Better Life Together Wuliangye Appears at...

Udine, De Toni new mayor: ‘I won, the...

Explosive statements by Joan Laporta against Real Madrid...

Librarians from the center give life to books...

University: Unical, record of applications from foreign students...

Youtubers and content creators will have access to...

‘Con Maduro’: The new television show of the...

German-language media: Europe’s China problem

He dies of a 19-year-old footballer illness, he...

“This country that we love lives its best...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy