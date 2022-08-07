At the wheel of a 23-year-old from Pavone, who crashes into the bridge that leads to the highway. The young woman brought in red code to the CTO

PAVONE CANAVESE. Serious accident on Sunday morning on the Pedemontana, in the border area between Ivrea and Pavone. A car, driven by a 23-year-old from Pavone, went off the road for reasons to be ascertained and hit the structure of the bridge that leads to the highway. He was traveling in the direction of Ivrea.

There were also two girls on board, both of whom were transported by helicopter to the Turin CTO: one is in yellow code and one in red code.

On site the Ivrea fire brigade, the carabinieri of the Ivrea mobile unit, the helicopter rescue and the 118 vehicles.