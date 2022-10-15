PAVONE CANAVESE. Antonio Peretto is 92 years old and has a sad memory, which he soothes with great generosity: two months ago he donated 100 thousand euros to the Rescue Volunteers of Caravino (Vasc) to be used for the purchase of a Doblò and an ambulance. One vehicle was inaugurated during a short ceremony, the other is waiting to be equipped for the services of 118. Peretto and his wife Domenica, with their gesture, want to remember their son Gianni, at the time mayor of Mercenasco , who died in October 1991 in a road accident on the Third Bridge in Ivrea. «That evening – Antonio remembers – a heavy rain was falling and the asphalt was slippery. Gianni was returning from an urgent meeting in Ivrea when he lost control of the car and a second vehicle ran into him. There was nothing for him to do: he died instantly. And we want the memory of him not to be lost in oblivion, but to remain in the memory for something useful ». So Antonio Peretto and his wife saved for 30 years until they set aside one hundred thousand euros. «After the death of my son – adds Peretto – we closed the butcher’s shop we had in Mercenasco, and we moved to Pavone. Not a day goes by without thinking of Gianni ».

The Perettos had been awarded the title of honorary citizens of Mercenasco on the occasion of the ceremony to commemorate the twenty years since the death of their son. «I sincerely thank the Peretto family for this noble gesture in favor of an association of Caravino – says the mayor of Caravino Adriano Siletti – but also of the entire community of the Basso Canavese. A concrete action that takes on an even deeper meaning in this difficult historical moment that puts solidarity to the test ». Thanks also comes from the Anpas Committee of the Piedmont Region, with the councilor Andrea Tendola: “The generosity and sensitivity of such an unexpected gesture is a concrete support to Canavese health, which after the great commitment of the pandemic, is now committed to the Ukraine”.

The Caravino Rescue Volunteers Association is an active part of the 118 pre-hospital rescue system. It is also involved in medical and assistance services for the ASL, and in support of Casa Insieme Onlus, for people in an advanced stage of illness and for the day center dedicated to people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Also at the forefront in aid activities to the population.