Pavullo, a retired ex-carabiniere barricades himself in the house armed. The wife released after a long negotiation

Pavullo, a retired ex-carabiniere barricades himself in the house armed. The wife released after a long negotiation

MODENA – A man, a former member of the police force, has been barricaded in his house for hours in Pavullo, in the Modena Apennines. Initially his wife was also in the apartment with him and after a negotiation activity, managed by the carabinieri, he was convinced to let the woman out. It is not excluded that he is armed and his house, in via Umbria, a side street of via Prediera, is surrounded by the police and negotiations continue with him. The situation remains very delicate, there are fears of an extreme gesture by man. The gas has been cut off in the condominium.

The carabinieri went to the scene with the provincial commander, the chief prosecutor of Modena and the carabinieri negotiators arrived from Parma with whom negotiations were immediately started. There are also snipers on the rooftops. The neighbors are scared. He is a retired carabiniere, former commander in Castelnuovo Rangone, his wife is a former hairdresser originally from Pavullo. “We always saw them together” says those who live in the street, a residential area of ​​the town. The situation is tense. The neighbors have been locked in the house since this morning without being able to go out except for emergencies.

