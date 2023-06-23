Home » Paw Guards member Burak Arslan released on probation




Paw Guards member of Burak Arslan, in a video on social media on June 18, made death threats against people harming stray dogs. After the threats in the video Istanbul Police Department Security Branch Directorate crews took action.

The teams detained Arslan on the charge of ‘threatening in order to create fear and panic among the people’.

Arslan, whose procedures at the police station were completed, was released by the court he was brought to, on the condition of judicial control.

