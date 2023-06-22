Pay attention to weather changes when traveling during the Dragon Boat Festival. There will be regional torrential rains and local heavy rains in Hangzhou this weekend-Hangzhou Video-Hangzhou Net

Pay attention to weather changes when traveling during the Dragon Boat Festival

Photo by reporter Xia Yang

This Dragon Boat Festival holiday, we may have to spend it in the rain.

Yesterday evening, the Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory released the latest forecast: Affected by the shear line, this weekend (Friday to Sunday), Hangzhou will experience an obvious precipitation process, with regional heavy rains and local heavy rains, with the main rainfall periods concentrated On the 23rd and 24th, it happened to be the folk proverb of “Dragon Boat Water”.

However, on the first day of the Dragon Boat Festival today, due to the rain still lingering in central and southern Zhejiang, the main urban area of ​​Hangzhou was cloudy to overcast, with occasional light showers, which was not bad. In the evening, the Meiyu belt will strengthen its northward lift, and northern Zhejiang will also usher in a process of heavy precipitation.

This precipitation process has a wide range of influences. It coincides with the Dragon Boat Festival holiday. Everyone should pay attention to weather changes when going out.

Pay more attention to the weather forecast when traveling on weekends

Although the Dragon Boat Festival holiday seems to be “soaking water”, on the other hand, the earth, which has been thirsty for half a year, can finally drink enough water.

Meteorological data provided by Zhejiang Weather shows that since the beginning of this year, the province’s areal rainfall has been 560 millimeters, 34 percent less than the same period in previous years (the third lowest in the same period in history). Since June, the province’s areal rainfall has been 89 millimeters, 50 percent less than the same period in previous years.

In the next period of time, the trend of less precipitation will be reversed. From yesterday to the 25th, the Meiyu belt swayed from north to south in our province. Today, the Meiyu belt will gradually press southward to southern Zhejiang. From the 23rd to the 25th, the heavy rainfall will move northward to central and western Zhejiang to northern Zhejiang. The rain will run through the entire Dragon Boat Festival holiday , while the rainfall in some areas will also be accompanied by strong convective weather such as short-term heavy precipitation, local thunderstorms and strong winds.

The Hangzhou Meteorological Observatory analyzed that due to the eastward movement of the northeast cold vortex, the northern continental high pressure also moved eastward, and the easterly wind on the south side and the southwest airflow on the northwest side of the subtropical high pressure converged over the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, forming a shear line ( dividing line between two opposing air streams). There is a sudden change in wind direction near the shear line, which is one of the most common weather systems that produce heavy rain, heavy rain, and even heavy rain during the Meiyu period.

In particular, the central and western regions of Hangzhou, especially the west of Chun’an, the north of the west of Lin’an, and the west of Tonglu, need to pay attention to prevent secondary disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides, and urban and rural waterlogging that may be caused by heavy rainfall. Orange friends who have travel plans on weekends must pay special attention to the weather forecast at the destination and on the way, and be wary of heavy precipitation. If necessary, please adjust the itinerary in time. For outdoor activities, please try to avoid going to disaster-prone areas such as mountainous areas. In rainy days, roads are slippery and visibility is low. Pay attention to traffic safety when traveling during holidays.