From February 13th (Monday),Beijing motor vehicle tail number restrictions will be officially resumed, and the restricted time will be from 7:00 to 20:00.The scope is the roads within the Fifth Ring Road (excluding the Fifth Ring Road).

It is understood that from January 2 to April 2, 2023, the tail numbers of restricted motor vehicle license plates from Monday to Friday are:5 sum 0, 1 sum 6, 2 sum 7, 3 sum 8, 4 sum 9.

In addition, primary and secondary schools in Beijing will be fully open tomorrow, and the traffic flow in the morning rush hour will overlap with the commuter traffic flow, and the traffic pressure in the morning and evening peak hours of weekdays will quickly return to high levels.

It is expected that from February 13th to 19th, peak pressure will be prominent and last for a long time. The morning peak will be advanced and the evening peak will be delayed. Among them, the peak pressure on Monday morning, Tuesday and Friday evening is prominent, and the peak is expected to reach 8.3.

Specifically,It is expected that the morning peak next week will be about 30 minutes earlier than the recent one, and the evening peak will be delayed by about 25 minutes. The morning peak reached a moderate level of congestion around 7:45, and reached a severe level of congestion around 8:15 and lasted for 45 minutes.In the evening rush hour, the congestion was severe from 18:15 to 18:45. Among them, the traffic pressure is the most prominent from 8:00 to 8:30 in the morning rush hour on Monday; the traffic pressure is the most prominent in the evening peak hours from 18:00 to 19:00 on Tuesday and Friday.

It is suggested that students in Beijing can go out early for work tomorrow to avoid being late for work due to road congestion.