Pay national rates and tariffs through Banco Activo En Línea – EntornoInteligente

Guarantee the payment of your procedures before SAREN!

Banco Activo, CA Universal Bankwith 15 years of experience in the financial area, has a team of professionals that works to create a new banking concept associated with financial agility, promoting a better quality of life, based on the needs of its clients and a structure of Channels of Service that optimally complements the sales process.

In recent years Active Bank has grown exponentially, offering innovative products and standard banking services, however, they have maintained a marked differentiation as a competitive advantage, generating a Sales Channel structure that allows serving different customer segments, depending on their needs.

Increasingly committed to the comfort of its customers and the great agility of its services, all Banco Activo users will be able to enjoy the great benefit of paying and guaranteeing payment of customs procedures and fees of the Autonomous Registry and Notary Service (SAREN). through Active Online. ohGet active with Banco Active!

To guarantee the payments of the customs services, the clients of Activo must follow the following steps online:

1.- Request a procedure from SAREN and obtain your return number

2.- Enter to www.bancoactivo.com and access with your user to Active Online People

3.- Go to the section of Payments and Recharges, Choose SAREN / Pay Payroll

4.- Choose the account to debit and enter the return number

5.- Validate the data shown on the screen, and press accept

6.- The system will send an authorization code, register itand finish the process by clicking on accept

Likewise, Banco Activo customers will be able to enjoy: an immediate payment without going to a commercial office, an active service 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, payment notifications, and detailed viewing of the operation through through Active Online.

However, in order to enjoy the service, the following conditions must be met:

Conditions:

Be a Natural Person Active Bank customer

Have an active bank account

Be affiliated with Active Online People

Possess the payroll number pending payable, generated through the SAREN

Committed to going beyond your comfort, Banco Activo continues to grow alongside each of its clients, accompanying them step by step in the financial world, offering them favorable opportunities and services, always advancing in favor of its clientele, because “Active Bank moves with you”.