With its beauty, variety, shapes and colors, the public will be ecstatic at the National Orchid Exhibition in Popayán, which begins this Holy Wednesday.

By Aura Isabel Olano

Los Orquiculturists They prepare their most beautiful orchids well in advance to participate in those extraordinary galas that become the fairs to which they are summoned in the country. This time the invitation, like every year at Easter, is to the XXIII National Orchid Exhibition in Popayán, which takes place in the emblematic cloister of Carmen, of the University of Cauca, from April 5 to 8.

The beautiful Stanhopea wardii orchid, whose common name is Torito, illustrates the striking commemorative poster of the XXIII exhibition, produced by the designer Darío Rivera Cárdenas.

With the enthusiasm and passion that attends them, the members of the Payanesa Association of Orchidology have organized the beautiful exhibition that makes Popayán these days the sanctuary of orchids. At the same time, they are celebrating 25 years since the foundation of their Association, dedicated to the knowledge, dissemination, preservation and defense of self-renewable natural resources, particularly the plants of the Orchidaceae family.

All the more reason for associations of orchid growers from Bogotá, Armenia, Pereira, Bucaramanga, Risaralda, Quindío, Caldas, Cali, Buga, Medellín, Tolima and Sumapaz, have come to Popayán with their most beautiful varieties of orchids to, in addition to exhibiting them, pay tribute to the Asociación Payanesa on their Silver Jubilee for their work and dedication to the extraordinary world of these mythical plants, from which it is impossible to choose the most beautiful. 7% of flowering plants are orchids, which makes them the largest botanical family. In Colombia there are about 4,000 species.

magic exhibition

This is perhaps the most special exhibition, since it is not easy to wait in the crops for the preselected ones, as in the most important reign, to be prepared and ready to parade before specialized juries, and then before an audience that knows more about orchids every day. and is enthusiastic about having and caring for them, thanks to the teachings received from those who have dedicated their lives to studying, conserving and propagating them.

On Saturday, April 1, exhibitors began to arrive from different regions of the country, with their varieties, properly packed, to prevent them from being mistreated during transport. Each association has decorated its stand, so the cloister of Carmen looks beautiful. This Holy Tuesday, specialized juries have the great responsibility of judging and awarding prizes, a difficult task, since there are many categories. On Holy Wednesday, when the XXIII National Exhibition officially opens, visitors will be able to find out which orchids won first prizes.

Last year the associate Beatriz Vásquez was awarded for the new species of orchid from Los Andes del Cauca, which was given the name epidendrum beatricis-vasqueziae.

It’s 25 years of love for orchids

The history of the Payanesa Orchidology Association dates back to 1998, when the architect Roberto de Angulo Blum proposed to the members of the Gardening Club, given their work in favor of nature, to found an Orchidology Association, an initiative that was welcomed . To that end, a meeting was called for April 22, at 6:00 PM, at the Club Campestre de Popayán, which was attended by 75 people. For this meeting, the ecologist Álvaro José Negret was appointed as president and the member of the gardening club, Carmen Elvira Camayo de Ayerbe, as secretary. The creation of the Payanesa Association of Orchidology was agreed, which was later registered in the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, as a non-profit entity, with a social, scientific, technological and educational objective, dedicated to the defense, multiplication, study and conservation of orchids and, in general, of natural resources.

founding partners

Among the founding partners are, Popayán Mayor, Roberto de Angulo Blum, Alvaro Jose Negret, Carmen Elvira Camayo de Ayerbe, Cesar Obando, Carmen Elisa Quijano, Maria Cristina Quijano, Maria del Carmen Palomino, Maruja Simmonds, Hilda Blum de Angulo, Carmen Elena Zambrano, Enrique Valencia Fajuri, Margaret Rojas of Angle, Maria Mercedes Grove Angulo, Carmen Eugenia Grove Simmonds, Maria Mercedes Simmonds of Houses, Petrona Josefina of Houses, Caucatur SA, Clara Balen de Rosa, Juan Jose Bonilla, University Foundation of Popayán, Elsa Maria Paredes de Garzon, Carmina Simmonds de Munoz, Edith Escobar de Gomez, Magaly Martinez de Gomez, Olga Lehmann Mosquera, Sandra Mazabuel Solano, Gustavo Adolph Mejia Perafan, Martha Helena Ordonez de Suarez, Olga Rodríguez de Ordóñez, Maria Del Carmen Palomino, Doris Paz Lopez, Ana Lucia Valencia de Perez, Marine Light Pizo, Martha Cecilia Ocampo de Puerta, Aida Graciela Ruiz Astudillo, Maria Victoria de Susmann, Nora Mosquera de Tapia, Clemencia Castro de Velasco, Maria Antonia Simmonds de Velasco , Carmen Torizano of Vidal, Halma Lucero Torizano of Vidal and Maria Eugenia of Valdenebro of Zambrano.

For the period 1998-1999, the Board of Directors was praised, for which several boards were registered and a vote was taken, whose scrutineers were María Eugenia de Valdenebro de Zambrano and Carmen Elisa Quijano Fernandez.

The directive was integrated, as follows:

President, Robert of Blun Angle; vice president, Alvaro Jose Negret Fernandez; vocals: Martha Cecilia Ocampo de Puerta, University Foundation of Popayan, Maruja Simmonds, Cesar Obando, Olga Rodriguez de Ordonez, Carmen Elisa Quijano Fernandez. Treasurer, Maria del Carmen Palomino; secretary, Carmen Eugenia Grove.

Current Board of Directors

The current board, organizer of the XXIII Exhibition, is chaired by Rosario Astaiza; Vice President Fernando Rivera; secretary, Daniela Benavides; treasurer, Luis James Torres; main vocals: Beatriz Vásquez, Constanza Álvarez and Edier Fernández; substitutes: Rosa Susana Sarzosa, María Fernanda Miller and Carmen E. de Ayerbe. Accountant, Yenny Alexandra Burbano Velasco.

The contribution to Orchidology

Once the Association was formed, workshops, conferences, visits to nurseries, courses on how to cultivate and care for orchids began. Likewise, how to prepare and pack them to attend exhibitions. The training has been permanent in the Association. In this field, Carmen Elvira Camayo from Ayerbe highlighted, for example, the course that, in 2011 and 2012, was taught by the agronomist, Gabriel Córdoba. On that occasion, the DNA reproduction, cultivation, management and learning of each plant was studied. How to judge admiring the beauty of each flower, judging parameters in each one with audiovisual aids. In Colombia, many genera with their corresponding species are being cultivated.

Participation in exhibitions

From the beginning, the Association participates in national and international exhibitions that are held in Colombia, with the exception of the pandemic, caused by Covid 19, when it was thought that the Association could disappear, commented Rosa Susana Sarzosa, fortunately it did not happen , the commitment for the work he develops was stronger.

For her part, Carmen Elvira de Ayerbe, founding member, highlighted the support that the University of Cauca has given the Association, allowing it to hold exhibitions in the cloister of Carmen.

Judging of Tapes

To be judged in the exhibitions, it is necessary to register the plants, for which some forms are filled out with the botanical names, if they are unknown, write sp. The blue ribbon is for first place; the red one for second place, the yellow one for third place and the white one is a mention.

A quarter century

Today, when talking about climate change, the need to take care of nature, the Payanesa Association of Orchidology, which for a quarter of a century has been altruistically working in this regard, urges institutions that watch over the environment, like the CRC; to the academy, the Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the Government of Cauca, among others, to provide support. According to the members Rosa Susana Sarzosa and Carmen Elvira Camayo from Ayerbe, this entity seeks to open spaces for the study, conservation and research of new species.

Likewise, they say, it is a great effort for the partners to organize national exhibitions, due to their costs, which they assume from their own pocket, in favor of the preservation of these species in Cauca and Colombia.

Beyond orchids as beautiful ornamental plants, they provide a home for species of small animals, insects, birds, lizards, etc., they are also important for their pollinators. The loss of orchids in their ecosystem can cause ecological imbalances, as well as the extinction of several species of animals and other plants that depend on them, experts say.

*Photographs: stand of the Payanesa Association of Orchidology

Courtesy: Carmen E. Camayo of Ayerbe