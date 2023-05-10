Payment for consumed gas – Naftogaz has sent out new payments

The gas supply company “Naftogaz of Ukraine”, which serves almost the entire population, created and sent out new payments for gas consumed in April 2023.

Currently, only those customers who have abandoned paper payments can see bills for consumed gas. If the client chose a printed invoice, he will receive it by “Ukrposhta” after April 20, according to the company’s message on Facebook.

“We remind you that you can get an invoice: in your personal account on my.gas.ua, in the GASUA chatbot in Viber, Telegram or NaftogazGasSupply, Facebook Messenger, by e-mail, in self-service terminals”says the message.

Naftogaz reminded that it is possible to pay for gas through the aforementioned electronic services using all popular payment systems, at bank or post offices, or at payment terminals.

We will remind you that on April 12, 2023 Naftogaz of Ukraine and Gas Distribution Networks of Ukraine LLC combined all paper receipts for gas consumption and distribution into one. On April 28, the Cabinet of Ministers extended the validity of the resolution imposing special obligations on the Naftogaz of Ukraine group regarding the supply of gas on preferential terms to the population and some enterprises, until August 31, 2023. On April 29, Naftogaz decided on a new gas tariff. The price of the tariff is UAH 7.96 per cubic meter. Connection to the tariff occurs automatically. The new “fixed” tariff plan will be valid from May 1, 2023 to April 30, 2024.

