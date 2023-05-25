Payment platforms are increasing in the country

The presence of payment processing platforms in the country is increasing. One of them is the fintech Liquido, which consolidates its presence in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia and Chile, processing more than US$300 million in transactions in the last year, collecting more than US$26 million in investment rounds and consolidate its technological infrastructure to process more than 5 million transactions per day.

“We hope to enter Peru and we are analyzing Costa Rica, however, our priority is to strengthen our commercial offer in the countries where we already have a presence and complement the portfolio of solutions for which we are already identified,” he explains. Jose Ignacio Sotoexecutive director for Latin America of Liquido.

The investment made is being deployed not only to continue offering top-notch solutions in support of digital transactions and cash payments, but also in order to obtain the necessary local permits and licenses to offer additional services according to the fintech laws of each country. .

The expectation of the brand with these steps is to grow at least 300% before closing 2023.

According to data from the Colombian Financial Superintendence, in 2022 6,353 million monetary transactions were carried out in the country, a scenario in which new alternatives will play a fundamental role in continuing to promote the growth of the category.

In this sense, and associated with one of the brand’s key innovations, imagine creating your own virtual store on WhatsApp effortlessly and without the need to know how to program. Well, the Liquido payment platform can now make it a reality. This solution, unique in the market, allows you to set up a store within the application so that business customers can browse, search and buy everything from a chat and in a matter of minutes.