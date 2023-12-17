Payments begin to young people so that they do not commit crimes, see the details

Photo: Presidency. Screenshot

From Buenaventura, President Gustavo Petro shared details of his new initiative, Youth in Peace, whose objective is to provide significant resources to those who decide to abandon violence.

According to the president, the Youth in Peace initiative will start on December 22, providing $1 million monthly to individuals between 14 and 28 years old with the aim of deterring them from crime.

However, the delivery of these resources will be conditional on additional requirements, such as being in conditions of extreme poverty or being at risk of being recruited by illegal groups.

Dual purpose: violence reduction and educational stimulation

Gustavo Petro, from Buenaventura, where he attended the departure of the ARC Simón Bolívar that will carry out research in Antarctic waters, highlighted that Jóvenes en Paz will be linked to local projects that promote education.

He stressed his desire for the program to be complementary to other local initiatives and mentioned Youth in Science for Peace as an example.

The latter seeks to make a difference in youth and is intended for young people who are not involved in violent acts.

The initiative has the ambition to benefit approximately 100,000 young people, with an estimated annual investment of $1.2 billion.

Financial responsibility falls on the Ministry of Equality, led by Vice President Francia Márquez Mina, and has the approval of the Minister of Finance, Ricardo Bonilla.

President Petro’s statements generated various reactions on social networks, reflecting conflicting opinions about the proposal.

Some praise the initiative as an effort to reduce violence, while others express concerns about its impact and effectiveness. The measure, without a doubt, will continue to be the subject of debates and discussions in Colombian society.

