Payo Cubas and Efraín now denounce alleged “fraud”

Write: Luis Allen.

While the minutes of the polling stations are currently being judged, the two main opposition candidates, Paraguayo Cubas (“Payo”) and Efraín Alegre, are reluctant to recognize the resounding victory of Colorado Santiago Peña, and are demanding a recount of the votes in randomly in 10 percent of the polling stations in each electoral district. The control would be made from the ballots stored in the already famous “Envelope Number 4”, because they argue that a “massive fraud” would have been consummated to favor the Republican candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

After the historic opposition defeat, Payo and Efraín request the reverification of the votes cast and that are stored in envelope number 4 of the polling stations, in an attitude that borders on illegality, because it would not be allowed by law to annul the records signed by those responsible for the polling places, since the scrutiny is unique and final in each place where the central act of the elections is verified, which occurs at the time of voting.

Cubas achieved a great political impact not only with the performance of his election, which was spectacular with several elected senators and deputies, but also due to the fact that his figure was consolidated as the virtual leader of the opposition, which was consummated with his ability to mobilize of the people after also receiving almost 700 thousand votes throughout the country.

This situation would have been the cause for which Efraín Alegre has changed his initial inclination to accept defeat, to go out to support Cubas now imprisoned by the prosecution for “disturbance of public peace” and call the demonstrations in front of the Electoral Justice to demand “the opening of envelope number 4”, giving a time frame of 24 hours for a court decision, in a period that is running between Monday 8 and Tuesday 9 May.

However, the vice president of the electoral tribunal, the liberal César Rossel, has already announced that reverifying the ballot papers would set a dangerous precedent for future elections and would expose the legal uncertainty of the electoral processes in Paraguay to its fullest.

instability sets in

The country loses out with the political instability that is intended to be installed, but the certain fact is that both Payo and Efraín have their reasons for denouncing the alleged fraud, since the former seeks to be the new main opposition referent, while the liberal incumbent does not. he wants to lose said seat despite the fact that the Concertación is already history.

Calling new elections is unthinkable, but what would be sought is the refounding of the opposition without leaving all the leadership in the hands of Cubas’ anti-system discourse, even more so when it is notorious that the parties previously brought together in the Concertación were badly hit with a noticeable decrease in their parliamentary representation and even with a serious risk of extinction in the case of some minor nucleations.

In the Authentic Radical Liberal Party (PLRA) they ask for the resignation of the head of the board of directors, but knowing Efraín it is difficult to think that he will step aside, even more so when the new front of the fight against fraud opens and his most bitter adversary, Horacio Cartes continues to function as the leader of the ANR, now more than ever clinging to power with the triumph of Santi Peña and with a red majority in Congress.

The new political panorama that is opening up with the mobilizations against the electoral system could be indicating the rearrangement of forces within the ANR itself, where the formation of the Abdist benches in the Senate and the Chamber of Deputies has already been announced to confront the the Chartists who would be in the minority, at least notoriously in the Upper House.

The orientation of the positions of the opposition minorities in Parliament thus becomes important, who could agree with those of Fuerza Republicana in order to put pressure on the Executive in such a way as not to allow Horacio to really have power behind Santi.

But all this remains to be seen, once there is also unity in the opposition, which is being put to the test at this time with the new position of Efraín and a sector of the old Concertación, of hoisting the same banners of “Payo ” and ask for his release from jail, after demanding reverification of 10 percent of the votes.

For the moment, uncertainty reigns over the national political scenario, which is not good if a better economic climate is desired to attract investment, and where the new government of Santi Peña will have to carry out reforms that cannot be postponed to give give rise to this good climate of private investment, aimed at creating the conditions that encourage more jobs in order to gradually reduce the high rates of extreme poverty.