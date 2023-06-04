Home » PayPal: World’s leading digital wallet
PayPal: World’s leading digital wallet

Thanks to its digital offerings, PayPal has a unique position in the rapidly growing world of online payment transactions. The dual focus on private and business customers is a competitive advantage that is reflected in high customer and account growth. A higher frequency of users and activities is achieved through new products, acquisitions and cooperations. Solid growth is possible in the future, and an early replacement of the leadership (CEO, CFO) should also help.

A digital success story
PayPal’s success story began when it was bought by ebay in 2002 and integrated into this leading e-commerce platform as a payment method. The level of awareness and acceptance of the payment service provider among private customers and smaller traders and dealers increased. In addition, the strong success is based on the use of established transaction processes, as they were already known to a broad group of customers from Visa and Mastercard. We see it as an advantage and thus a barrier to entry that PayPal is one of the few digital competitors that is geared towards both consumers (400 million customers) and retailers/commercial partners (35 million customers).

