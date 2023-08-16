PCB’s decision to give 11-month domestic contracts to 74 women cricketers

Web Desk: In a unique initiative for women cricketers in Pakistan Cricket Board, 74 talented women cricketers have been given domestic contracts of 11 months which is the first of its kind in the country. In this regard, the PCB said that out of 74 talented players, 59 belong to the emerging and under-19 categories, while 14 players are included in them who have already represented the Pakistan Women’s team at the senior level. . The statement said that this significant development will boost the confidence of women cricketers as the women’s cricket season is set to resume from September 1. PCB said that these domestic contracts have been awarded to players who have excelled in various cricket platforms including domestic cricket tournaments, emerging tournaments, U-19 domestic tournament and ICC U-19 Women’s World Cup. Chairman of PCB Interim Management Cricket Committee Zaka Ashraf said that I want to congratulate the 74 women cricketers who got these contracts with their great talent and dedication.

