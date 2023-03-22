Home News PCR test not evaluated in time: pharmacy had to pay 4700 euros
News

PCR test not evaluated in time: pharmacy had to pay 4700 euros

by admin
PCR test not evaluated in time: pharmacy had to pay 4700 euros

The Rieder lawyer Elisabeth Mitterbauer and her trainee Katharina Vöcklinger legally represented the couple. “The flight was scheduled for New Year’s Eve. As early as December 23, our clients found out about the PCR tests required for the trip from a pharmacy in the Ried district. There they were told that that would not be a problem. An appointment was made scheduled for December 30 at 11 a.m.,” says Mitterbauer.

See also  Beijing added 33 local confirmed cases and 8 local asymptomatic infections yesterday – yqqlm

You may also like

Vodafone markets FTTH for 16,000 households

Metro Orange Line Inauguration Ceremony Corruption Case, Former...

The compassion

My Lahore Bachao – Naibaat

They investigate the planning and execution of the...

The Credential Invalidator protects against account takeover by...

The strike of teachers and employees in University...

They keep adding victories in motocross

Air conditioning: heat cheaper than with oil and...

El Niño phenomenon could cause serious energy problems...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy