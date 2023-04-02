Home News PCV denounced that they are prevented from speaking in Parliament
Communist Party of Venezuela
Photo: File

He Communist Party of Venezuela (PCV) denounced this Saturday that deputy Óscar Figuera was denied the right to speak “once again” during a session of Parliament this Friday, in which it was approved to develop a bill for “extinction of domain”, which seeks to recover assets related to corruption.

“Broad sectors of public opinion have not only denounced this authoritarian practice but also wonder ‘what Jorge Rodríguez (president of Parliament) is afraid of in the face of repeated refusals to grant the right to speak to the general secretary of the PCV”, noted the formation in a press release.

Figuera, continued the PCV, voted in favor of approving this law in the first discussion, despite the refusal to intervene in the debate.

“Despite the anti-democratic maneuvers of the PSUV bench to silence what the PCV deputy will say, the communist deputation voted positively for the organic law project,” he added.

The Venezuelan Parliament, with a Chavista majority, approved on Friday to develop this bill, which seeks to recover assets related to corruption and then invest those resources in social programs, infrastructure or public services, among others.

PCV statement

At the end of February, a total of 45 communist formations from all continents condemned what they consider a “plan to assault and intervene in the PCV” by the State, according to a statement released by the political group of the Caribbean country.

According to the PCV, which has denounced this plan for years, the attacks take place in different ways, and the end of them is the intervention of the national leadership of the formation, for – it assures – distancing itself from the policy carried out by Nicolás Maduro in front of the Executive.

The leadership of the PCV repeatedly denounced the actions of the State against the formation, such as the disqualification of its candidate from the repetition of the elections in the state of Barinas -the birthplace of Hugo Chávez-, which were held on January 9, 2022. .

