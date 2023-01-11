Listen to the audio version of the article

Closed agreement on the rules of the primaries and the possibility of online voting which will be allowed in specific cases. According to what has been learned, online voting would be allowed for those who register by February 12, for those with disabilities, for those living abroad, for off-site students and for those who live in areas that are too inaccessible. The modalities will be established by the congress commission.

In the evening the Pd Directorate was held, which approved the rules on the primaries (one against and 9 abstentions). “From tomorrow morning we will be discussing topics and questions of content that interest Italians,” said the secretary of the Democratic Party Enrico Letta during the leadership of the party.

Letta: rules on the table, primary on February 26 and expanded assembly

«Today we are facing these steps: the draft of the regulation; the composition of two-thirds of the names of the national committee of the congress; the date of the primaries» moved to «February 26; the criteria for extending the meeting to outsiders», said Letta. “The equilibrium point found today displeases some but is as advanced as possible,” she added.

“We managed to hurt ourselves in the external story”

«If everyone only says what doesn’t suit them, then it becomes an unbearable cacophony. We had to work with a statute that was difficult to enforce. We solved kinks. Also on the contents – continued the secretary Dem – we managed to hurt ourselves in the external story. The discussion is intense and very strong, but it has been told by many of us in a trivial way ».

«Avoid harmful splits»

«We have avoided harmful splits – underlined Letta -. Now let’s focus on what Congress and the constituent phase can contribute to our revival. I see mutual respect between the candidates, let’s value it. The candidates have all the qualities to make the debate lively and unifying. And this at a time when the government’s action is cracking».