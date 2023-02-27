news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, FEBRUARY 26 – According to the projections of the Democratic Party, in Puglia at 55,000 votes were exceeded for the election of the new national secretary and we are approaching 60,000.



The regional secretary Domenico De Santis confirmed it to ANSA.



The Apulian Democratic Party aims to reach 85,000 voters, the polling stations will close at 8pm and counting will begin.



The first results should be around 10pm. (HANDLE).

