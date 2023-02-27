Home News Pd: at 5 pm in Puglia the 55,000 voters exceeded – Puglia
News

Pd: at 5 pm in Puglia the 55,000 voters exceeded – Puglia

by admin
Pd: at 5 pm in Puglia the 55,000 voters exceeded – Puglia

The first results should be around 10pm

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, FEBRUARY 26 – According to the projections of the Democratic Party, in Puglia at 55,000 votes were exceeded for the election of the new national secretary and we are approaching 60,000.

The regional secretary Domenico De Santis confirmed it to ANSA.

The Apulian Democratic Party aims to reach 85,000 voters, the polling stations will close at 8pm and counting will begin.

The first results should be around 10pm. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy