Black smoke in the Democratic Party on online voting and on the postponement of the primary date. At the headquarters of the Democratic Party, the heads of the motions on the field for the congress and the heads of the dem executive, Marco Meloni and Stefano Vaccari, met remotely and in person. The objective of finding a drop point on the date and the rules of the vote remains distant given that the confrontation ran aground on the rock of the online vote and the meeting was adjourned to this afternoon. Indeed, the area that looks to Elly Schlein insists on the need to provide for remote voting alongside face-to-face voting. “Online voting is a complementary proposal to gazebo voting, which is a fact of identity for the Democratic Party,” explains Schlein. «I too am among those who want to go to the gazebos to find each other, to get to know each other. But that is a proposal aimed at giving one more tool, because if we look at the dramatic figure of record abstentionism in policies, which coincides with the poorest classes, we risk seeing less and less participation from the most fragile groups”, underlines the deputy. «Any tool that can broaden participation should be considered with great attention. It is not a question of rules”, it is also a question “of politics and identity”. Schlein recalls that “the Democratic Party has already tried this system for the primaries of the mayoral candidates of Rome, Bologna and Turin and has little to do with the system adopted by other parties and movements because it is a secure system, through certain identification, with the Spid, which cannot be replicated and which does not allow the vote cast to be traced back or changed”. Then there is a consideration of a social nature, linked to the difficulties in voting that “those who work on Sundays, those with mobility problems such as the elderly or disabled, those who live abroad, perhaps not close to the polling stations that will be organized ».

The candidate Paola De Micheli reiterates her opposition to the online voting hypothesis and says she is certain of the direction that the direction will take: «We will vote in person in the clubs and in person, to meet and discuss, in the gazebos for the primaries. I believe there will be a new calendar of votes in the congress which should relieve the circles of Lazio and Lombardy from the double task of a tiring electoral and congressional campaign », she adds De Micheli. A reference, the latter, to the request arrived from some territories to postpone the vote so as not to aggravate the work of the secretaries of the local clubs, struggling in the same days of February with the preparation of the electoral rallies. The exponents close to Schlein, however, do not give up and are ready to count themselves in the direction. «Management is sovereign and in the absence of an upstream agreement, it will go to count», they explain. A parliamentarian who supports the candidate for the secretariat explains that «in addition to the openings that there have been on the part of the area that looks to Elly, on the postponement of the primaries and on the number of signatures necessary for the candidacy, we expect an equal openness on the part of the others on the online vote. If this is not the case, we will go to the vote in the direction where we are in the majority ». On this last point, however, there are those who have doubts about the feasibility of the road that leads to the vote in management and in the assembly. Because, “even if it is true that the majority of statutory bodies would vote for online voting, and this too needs to be verified, it is equally true that a unanimous vote within those bodies would be needed to change the rules in the running”, as a Pd executive explains . What seems certain is that online voting, whether it exists or not, has become and will remain a theme of congressional battle: “Those who don’t want it will assume responsibility for it”, they say in the “Yes party” at the vote remotely by referring to rumors that fear a low turnout at the gazebos.