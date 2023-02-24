Pd Congress, decisive “third way” in Prato for Schlein but Prestanti does not go to the collection

In an interview with Notizie di Prato, the mayor of Carmignano underlines the importance of rediscovering unity within the party in order to be prepared for the next electoral deadlines

With their one hundred and fifty votes, especially in the Pd circles of Carmignano and Bagnolo di Montemurlo where the percentages were very high, they decreed the provincial victory of Elly Schlein’s motion among the members (she beat Bonaccini by 23 votes), the first phase of the congress which on Sunday will instead be open to everyone, but the exponents of the so-called “third way” do not seem willing to go to the collection. Not at the moment at least. Unity is the password of the referent, the mayor of Carmignano Edoardo Prestanti. We meet him for a brief interview on how the balance of the Prato party will change after the congress.

How will the vote in the circles and the result on Sunday, whatever it is, reflect on the Prato party?

“The line must be consistent with the will expressed by the voters, but we must be aware that we are all in the same boat. We need unity of purpose without all those harmful tears, which are difficult for voters to understand. We have important electoral challenges to face. Immediately Poggio a Caiano, then in 2024 Prato and the other Municipalities of the province and in perspective the regional ones. We cannot afford internal wars and personalities. Victory in the congress, whatever it may be, must not give rise to revenge. Only by avoiding this will the winner still be harder”.

Are you telling me that it won’t make your “little treasure” worth more than the simple presence in the provincial secretariat?

“Our political weight that emerged in the consultation between the circles is at the service of a strong political proposal. It is aimed at our community to recreate unity and a management group that has an overall vision. It would be sterile to open a tug-of-war over who has more votes, we would all be defeated. The clash or agreement between people without politics will lead us straight to defeat. This does not mean being good, but intelligent”.

Almost like bridges..

“Our role is to work in this direction, to create bridges to unite. Our strength is greater to the extent that it manages to create a unified proposal. It is dangerous to create new balances based on these numbers”.

Politics is also numbers

“Our weight is inescapable. Those votes testify to a marked presence in the area and a strong credibility from which political spaces will certainly derive, but that is not the first thing that counts. We are here to lend a hand, not to sabotage”.

According to some, you have taken your revenge on the lack of presidency of the Province.

“Revenge is taken by the loser. We have always shown that we are winners. I never act for revenge or revenge”.

In the light of the outcome of the vote in the circles, who approached you to woo you?

“We have registered extra attention from the Schlein coordination of which we are still part and from the other team on the field we register a wide openness to dialogue for the future which we judge positively. We do not sell ourselves to one side or the other, We want to spend what we have politically.”

He shares the thoughts of Schlein and the provincial secretary Marco Biagioni on the separation between the party and the municipal administrations. Vision that often led to a clash with the mayor of Prato Matteo Biffoni?

“In part yes. I’ve never believed in the administrators’ party. Everyone must have their own space but be careful, there must be no conflict. It’s not good for the party to be the municipality’s megaphone and vice versa, but it takes osmosis and the ability to find points of contact. The party gives a vision and the administration translates it into deeds. It is true that the party must strengthen itself but it cannot do so through strong municipal administrations, it must recover its identity”.

According to her, everything is easy and can be solved with a pat on the back.

“No, on the contrary. Unity is not a job for the good or for the weak. More dialogue and collaboration are needed. It is an adult process. Conflict must be managed, it must not lead to destruction or lead to personnel and points of no return that take you away from the electorate and political issues”.

(e.b.)