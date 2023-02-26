Pd Congress, here’s where and when to vote for the national and Tuscan secretary

The primaries are open tomorrow from 8 to 20. In Prato, 12 thousand ballots were printed for each consultation but already reaching eight thousand voters is considered a success

Countdown to the open primaries of the Democratic Party. Members and supporters of at least 16 years of age will be able to express their preference among the candidates for the national secretariat Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein and among those for the Tuscan secretariat Valentina Mercanti and Emiliano Fossi, from 8 to 20 tomorrow, Sunday 26 February. In the province of Prato there are 44 polling stations, 38 of which are clubs and 6 are private spaces for public use and civic centres. At the link the complete list.

12,000 ballots have been printed for the national and the same number for the regional, but reaching 8,000 voters would already be a success. In 2019, 8,492 will present themselves to the polls, while in 2017, 11,546. However, this is the first time in the second round that the two most voted lists go to the first, the one reserved for members only.

Prescription or reservations were required for some categories of voters. According to the data provided by the Federation of Prato, there will be ten votes at home, seven online ones. Seventy-five of foreigners, minors and off-site pre-registered in Prato. There will be six seats in the national assembly for Prato (and Pistoia) and nineteen for the regional assembly.

Let’s see the lists starting from the national assembly. List for Bonaccini: Giuseppina Versace, Lorenzo Tinagli, Monia Faltoni, Juri Martone, Beatrice Becheri, Giuseppe Domenico Corizzo. List for Schlein: Marta Logli, Dino Cordio, Alessia Paoli, Fulvio Barni, Sara Baldasseroni, Giacomo Grassi. Lists for the regional assembly. For Bonaccini: Francesco Puggelli, Federica Palanghi, Marco Sapia, Maria Lucarini, Andrea Dominijanni, Serena Tropepe, Giovanni Morganti, Cristina Sanzò, Gabriele Bosi, Martina Guerrini, Rudi Russo, Luana Bracone, Primo Bosi, Camilla Curcio, Luigi Verny, Benedetta Squittieri , Gianluca Coppini, Ilaria Bugetti and Matteo Biffoni. For Schelin: Demetrio Berti, Sara Brogi, Giosuè Prestanti, Kaltichiscona Nedialka, Marco Saccardi, Ambra Giorgi, Cristian Morena, Matilde Rosati, Alessandro Gramigni, Rossella De Masi, Alberto Fanti, Sandra Bolognesi, Fabio Apa, Lia Vanni, Alberto Scermino, Faitha Sallami, Stefano Ciapini, Annalisa Marchi and Mario Giuseppe Dini.

The lists are blocked, therefore for the elections in the two assemblies the list order is followed on the basis of the votes obtained by the respective candidates for the national and Tuscan secretariat.

(e.b.)