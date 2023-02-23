news-txt”>

(ANSA) – PALERMO, FEBRUARY 23 – “Four female leaders in Palermo, Catania, Trapani-Agrigento and Enna-Messina. While the list for the Ragusa-Syracuse-Caltanissetta constituency will be led by a 22-year-old. A female majority in the candidates , an overall turnover of the ruling class with an average age of just over 30. And then mayors and local administrators to represent the territories of our island. The lists in support of Elly Schlein in Sicily are the representation of the PD and the field progressive that we want to build: feminist, young and successful. A PD that will begin to take shape in the primary vote open to members and non-members on February 26 “so Sergio Lima regional spokesman for the Schlein motion.



Elly Schlein, candidate as secretary at the head of the democratic party, will return to Palermo on Saturday 25 February at 17 at Villa Filippina. He had started his race for the leadership of the Democratic Party right from the capital: “we are happy that our candidate has chosen to end her electoral campaign in Palermo. A sign of attention and sensitivity to Sicilian issues. Elly represents the only possible change for the party, but above all for the entire progressive camp of the country”. These are the words of Mari Albanese, Palermo spokesman for the Schlein motion. On the 26th, the choice will go from the gazebo through the primaries. Polling stations will be open from 8 to 20 on Sunday in all districts of the city and in many towns in the province. (HANDLE).

