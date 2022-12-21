In the midst of the pressure to bring forward the primaries in January, (on penalty of “the descent into hell in the polls”, this is the psychosis of the dem), an opposite and contrary temptation appears, which is based on a fact of reality and not of fantasy: to postpone the primary on February 19 at least a week, if not two. For the simple reason that on 12 and 13 February about 14 million Italians will vote in four regions and when the ballots are being scrutinized in Lombardy, Lazio, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Molise on Monday afternoon, all the provincial federations will have to deposit the lists of candidates for the national assembly of the pd: lists full of names, all to be filed with the scale, connected to the two challengers in the primaries of February 19, or on paper to the two favorites, Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein.

Fear

But that’s not all: few hide that after two very probable defeats like those in Lazio and Lombardy, it won’t be easy to drag the people, weakened in morale, en masse to the gazebos the following Sunday. In short, there is also the risk of a flop of participation, due to being too close to the regional elections, all uphill. Let’s count on the thunderbolts that fell on the left’s head, from the Soumahoro case and Qatargate, which also involve more of the radical left than the dem – and here’s where the omelette could be made. After a constituent session of little appeal, even the primaries risk not having enough and therefore some would prefer to postpone them since they cannot be anticipated.

Procurement

In a chat of the secretaries of the provincial federations – according to those of the dem left, opposed to an advance of the gazebos – there would have been cries of alarm on the already too tight deadlines: «We already can’t do it like this, the clubs are struggling to organize the vote among members with the holidays in the middle, rather than anticipating the primary in January. It would be better to consider a postponement of one or two weeks…».

No, “we need to start again immediately to stop the descent”, is the appeal of Matteo Ricci, a fan of Bonaccini.

According to the malicious version of the pro-Schlein supporters of the Emilian governor are pushing to bring forward the primaries as they fear the growth in the polls of his strongest rival, given that Paola De Micheli is slightly behind in the informal polls. “If instead of wasting time for a month with this useless constituent process, it accelerated in January – says Matteo Orfini – it would be better for everyone”. “The territory does not support this race,” say Schlein’s supporters instead. Just listen to Nicola Zingaretti: “Once again we announced something and we didn’t do it: we announced a constituent phase to start a confrontation without the obsession with counting on the secretary…”.

The shopping campaign

Meanwhile, demonstrating that there is very little constituent and that the charter of new values ​​is generating controversy, and “it’s a mess”, to quote Goffredo Bettini, the candidates announce their latest acquisitions day after day. The teams are defining themselves. Francesco Boccia, who will coordinate the Schlein motion, replies to those who ask for an advance in January of the primaries, inviting “to respect the members because carrying out the consultation a month earlier would mean blowing up the internal phase”. After him, the candidate of the left movement enlists Stefania Bonaldi, former first citizen of Crema, “the mayor of rights”, with the role of coordinator of the network of administrators who will support her motion.

Cup it on the launch pad?

He still has to dissolve the reservation on his candidacy, but he will do it shortly, Gianni Cuperlo, who spoke about it with various members of the internal left of the Democratic Party. Goffredo Bettini dismisses the congress as “poor and tired” and hopes for “a more direct presence of the left to keep a certain point of view alive”.

The anti-split appeal

In all of this, there is an anti-split appeal that looks at the danger that could arise tomorrow if one or the other faction wins. Given the threats to leave if Schlein wins, such as that of Giorgio Gori and such as those of members of the left if Bponaccini, considered pro-Renzian, wins, a group of Democrats, Stefano Ceccanti, Graziano Delrio, Stefano Graziano, Marianna Madia, Roberto Morassut, Pina Picierno, Debora Serracchiani, Giorgio Tonini and Walter Verini, today during the confrontation between the candidates for the Nazarene will present a document to leave the foundations of the Statute of the Democratic Party unchanged. While restructuring the rest of the 2007 constituent «Charter» from top to bottom. The request to Enrico Letta is «to favor the clear distinction between a constitutional revision dimension and a more properly congressional one. The fundamental principles of the Democratic Party appear more current than ever. Starting with the idea that there is a democratic identity, so to speak without adjectives».