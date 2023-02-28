news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, FEBRUARY 27 – Schlein wins, but by a measure, in Tarantino and in the province of Brindisi, while Bonaccini exceeds the 60% threshold in Bari and Foggia and comes close in the Bat. This is the final outcome of the Pd primaries in Puglia, where overall, and in contrast to the national result, Bonaccini prevails with 55.7% of the preferences equal to 45,276 votes against Schlein’s 36,031. In Bari and its province, the influence of the mayor Antonio Decaro “weighed” in the Bat that of the leader of the Democratic Party in the regional council, Filippo Caracciolo, in the Foggia area that of the vice president of the Region, Raffaele Piemontese. In the Bari area. Bonaccini collected 61% of the votes, in the Bat the Emilian governor won with 58.3% while in the Foggia area he obtained the greatest consensus with 63.6%. Head to head in Salento, where Bonaccini always won by a whisker with 50.66%. Here there was a derby between the president of the regional council Loredana Capone, coordinator of the Schlein motion, and Emiliano’s former head of cabinet, Claudio Stefanazzi. The game essentially ended in a draw. In Taranto, however, the new secretary of the Democratic Party won with 52.8%, Schlein could count on the support of the regional councilor Michele Mazzarano.



Finally Brindisi, where Schlein always won with 52.6% of the preferences. (HANDLE).

