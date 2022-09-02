From the first day of his secretariat and his return from Parisian exile, Enrico Letta has put young people at the center of the new political line of the PD. The vote for sixteen-year-olds was, in fact, the key theme, together with the Ius Scholae, in the first speech as secretary on March 14, 2021. The under-30s returned once again to the center of Letta’s rhetoric on Wednesday, where the former Prime Minister inaugurated, as leader of the Chamber in Lombardy, the electoral campaign alongside Carlo Cottarelli. “I count a lot on eighteen-year-olds,” Letta said from the stage in Milan.

From the PD it is considered essential to speak to the youngest by proposing a plan that has, as the Nazarene says, at the center the word ‘autonomy’, or rather “having the freedom to fulfill oneself in life and profession”. The plan designed to attract this audience of voters is based on three key points: dowry for eighteen-year-olds, reform of the world of work for the youngest and lowering the age of sixteen to vote.

The dowry for eighteen-year-olds would be a fund financed by the increase in the rate on inheritance taxes and by donations exceeding five million euros. At the age of eighteen, the new adult would have 10,000 euros available, ISEE permitting, to start a career, finance the course of study or the purchase of a first home.

The second point, that of the entry of young people into the world of work, would provide for the abolition of unpaid extra-curricular internships which, often, “are not an opportunity for training, but masked and underpaid work”. The PD would like the apprenticeship to become the main tool for entering the labor market. Furthermore, in the phase of uncertainty experienced by many young workers in recent years, it is thought to allocate a fund for a guarantee pension to all those who have had an unfriendly career path.

Finally, the vote for sixteen year olds. A measure that in the ideas of the dem secretary would strengthen “the participation of girls and boys in the political life of the country.” Added to this is a new law to make non-residents vote respecting “the principles of integrity, secrecy and freedom of voting”.