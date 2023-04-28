Pd: Liva, I have concluded my mandate and I am handing it over to the Assembly – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 27 APR – “My Secretariat, with the management of the national congress phase and the regional and administrative electoral round, has completed the task assigned to it at the beginning of its mandate. I place it in the hands of the president of the which will be responsible for choosing the modalities and times for the regional and territorial congress phase. I trust that a party so rich in personality, individual resources and values ​​can easily and quickly find, with everyone’s help, the best solution to phase of preparation, management and celebration of the Congress”. Thus the secretary of the Pd Fvg Renzo Liva, reported to the regional directorate of the party, tonight in Udine.



Liva retraced the “six months of hard work, of great commitment, of great determination” since the election which took place last October 29 “in a scenario of political disappointment, of division of the opposition forces at a national level”. “The choice, in that context, of the search for broad alliances, of bringing together the oppositions on the basis of a program and a candidate to be built and identified together – she said – was correct”. Liva claimed “the number of elected representatives in the Regional Council, 11 as in the past legislature while not expressing the candidate for President”, underlining that “the percentages of votes for the Democratic Party and the coalition are low, unsatisfactory”. “The work to be done to get back on top, to regain the consensus lost around a project of winning society and region and party and democratic participation – she articulated her – is still huge”. (HANDLE).

