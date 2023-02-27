Home News Pd: over 15 thousand voters in Fvg, double Schlein Bonaccini – Friuli VG
Liva, increase effort against Fedriga; 64% her 36% him

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, FEBRUARY 26 – Elly Schlein’s Fvg crushing victory, who almost doubled Stefano Bonaccini in the consensus, with 64 percent compared to 36; an even clearer victory in Trieste, where the percentage of the winner was even 70 percent. More than 15,000 people went to vote.

A strong participation which according to the regional secretary of the Democratic Party, Renzo Liva, “for some is unexpected but which instead confirms how the community of democrats is vital and responds in crucial moments for the country and for the party”. For Liva, the Pd “manages to mobilize a mass of citizens to choose the leadership and the political line, in a moment of profound disaffection with politics, with very high abstention rates in the last regional ones”. Therefore, “participation gives the Democratic Party an indication to increase the effort to get Fedriga out, to be an alternative to the arrogant right that is keeping the region blocked, occupying all the spaces, spending badly and worsening the living conditions of families”. (HANDLE).

