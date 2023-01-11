Agreement made in the Democratic Party between Stefano Bonaccini and Elly Schlein on the rules of the primaries: online voting will only be allowed in three cases, so the sherpas of the candidates who have just concluded the long negotiation tell.

The document that will be approved tonight by the National Directorate will reiterate the general rule according to which the primary vote for the secretary must be expressed in the gazebo seats. However, indicating three types of cases in which remote voting will be authorized: that is, for all those who cannot move due to physical problems; for those residing in mountainous places from which it is difficult to move; and for those living abroad.

All of them will be able to register online with the spid and vote for their favorite candidate. The definition of the methods and mechanisms will be delegated to the congress commission.

Boccia: the congress actually begins today, discussion on topics

“Today we actually start the congress” of the Democratic Party. The dem Francesco Boccia, supporter of Elly Schlein, says it in the recording Door to door. “Let’s discuss topics and contents and not the surnames of candidates or candidates’ supporters, which is useless,” she adds. «I hope that after a great process of participation, Elly Schlein can be the secretary of the Democratic Party. Obviously I have the utmost respect for Stefano Bonaccini and for the other candidates, and it’s nice that we will discuss ideas».

Nardella: with Bonaccini for a radical change

«My hope is that Stefano Bonaccini wins and I am fighting for this, because there is a need for a radical change: a change in the management team, in our way of communicating, in our way of looking at the country. We have wasted too much time, this congress shouldn’t be a showdown but an opportunity to relaunch a great political organization». This was stated by the mayor of Florence and Pd exponent Dario Nardella, who was also present in the broadcast hosted by Bruno Vespa on the air tonight.

Alfieri: there is no risk of a split, there is discussion

“Common sense prevails, the Democratic Party is like a big family, when there are the most important challenges it finds itself” says the senator dem Alessandro Alfieri arriving at the Nazarene for the direction of the Democratic Party. «I don’t think there is a risk of splitting», he replies to those who ask him, «when we recognize each other we work together. We compare, we also discuss animatedly but this is the difference compared to the other parties. In personal parties one person decides for everyone, when you want to be in a large democratic community there is discussion. It takes a little longer but we don’t want to give up that. The rules of the game are important, you don’t mess around », he concludes.

